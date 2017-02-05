Taylor Swift says pre-Super Bowl gig will be her only show of 2017

Megastar hints that she won't tour in 2017

Taylor Swift performed last night (February 4) at Houston, Texas’ Club Nomadic for a Super Saturday Night Concert, and she claimed this would be her only show of 2017.

Performing hits including ‘Bad Blood’, ‘Style’ and her new single ‘I Don’t Want to Live Forever‘ – a duet with Zayn for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, with the film out February 10 – Swift told a crowd of 9,000: “As far as I know I’m only doing one show in 2017, and as far as I know, this is that show,” according to Yahoo. She added: “You are attending 100 percent of my tour dates.”

There’s been rumours that the megastar might drop a surprise album, which would be a first for her. However, in May 2016, Swift told Vogue she was going to take a break. “This is the first time in 10 years that I haven’t known [what’s next],” she told the magazine. “I just decided that after the past year, with all of the unbelievable things that happened…I decided I was going to live my life a little bit without the pressure on myself to create something.”

Read more: Taylor Swift’s new album – everything we know so far

One of her best friends, Gigi Hadid, let slip to Entertainment Tonight that the singer had been in the studio when she thanked her for coming out to her Tommy Hilfiger collection launch in September. “She’s obviously such a great friend, and you know she is starting to go back to work in the studio again, and really made time to be here for me, and I am so grateful for that,” Hadid said. Of course, that studio time could have been for her collaboration with Zayn.