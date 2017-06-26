Teacher spotted marking homework during Liam Gallagher’s Glastonbury set

School's out...

Liam Gallagher delivered an unforgettable set on Glastonbury‘s Other Stage over the weekend – but it seemed that one person in the crowd had their attentions focused on something else entirely.

Specifically, it was the teacher who was spotted doing some all important marking during the former Oasis frontman’s performance.

Posting on Twitter, Chris Longman shared a video of the man in question – who is seen sitting in a deckchair while delivering his verdict on what appears to be a piece of homework.

Back on the stage, meanwhile, Liam paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack and the Grenfell Tower fire before finishing the set with an acoustic rendition of Don’t Look Back In Anger.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

However, he didn’t stick around for the entire festival – after unexpectedly admitting that he had quite a bit of Love Island to catch up on.

He told Jo Wiley: “I watched Dizzee Rascal’s set from my room yesterday, and then I watched Love Island. That’s where it’s at, that’s what goes on.”

He added: “I’ve had four years of doing nothing, you know what I mean? I’ve gotta do something and I’ve gone to the dark side and Love Island it is.”