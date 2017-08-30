10 unpublished novels have been crushed

The unfinished novels of the late children’s author Sir Terry Pratchett have been destroyed, in accordance with his wishes. The ‘Discworld’ writer died aged 66 in March 2015.

Earlier this week, a vintage steamroller crushed the novelist’s old hard drive at the Great Dorset Steam Fair. The steamrolling comes ahead of a new exhibition at Salisbury Museum dedicated to Pratchett’s life and work.

Shortly after Pratchett’s death in 2015, his close friend Neil Gaiman informed The Times that the writer’s dying wish was for, “whatever he was working on at the time of his death to be taken out along with his computers, to be put in the middle of a road and for a steamroller to steamroll over them all”.

Rob Wilkins, who manages Pratchett’s estate, posted a before and after picture of the steamrolling on Twitter.

In another post, Wilkins revealed the number of unpublished novels destroyed by Lord Jericho to be ten.

Pratchett published over 70 novels in his lifetime. Last year it was announced that his and Gaiman’s comic novel Good Omens would be given a TV adaptation. David Tennant and Michael Sheen have been confirmed for the six-part series.