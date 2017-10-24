Terry Richardson banned from ‘Vogue’ and other magazines over sexual misconduct allegations

Controversial photographer has denied the claims

Photographer Terry Richardson has been dropped by Vogue and other leading magazines over historic allegations of sexual misconduct.

Richardson, whose work has appeared in Vice, Vanity Fair, GQ and other publications, was accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour in 2014 by a number of models including Rie Rasmussen, Jamie Peck and Charlotte Waters. He denied the allegations and described himself as “considerate and respectful” of his photographic subjects.

The Telegraph obtained an email circulated between top level staff of publishing giant Condé Nast International (Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, Glamour) on Monday (October 23). Sent by the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, James Woolhouse, the email reportedly told staff that the company would no longer work with Richardson and that any existing work already commissioned should be “killed or substituted with other material”.

Woolhouse reportedly wrote in the email: “I am writing to you on an important matter. Condé Nast would like to no longer work with the photographer Terry Richardson. Any shoots that have been commission[ed] or any shoots that have been completed but not yet published, should be killed and substituted with other material. Please could you confirm that this policy will be actioned in your market effective immediately. Thank you for your support in this matter.”

Speaking to NME, a Conde Nast spokesman confirmed that the content of the email has been correctly quoted. Conde Nast US said in a statement: “Condé Nast has nothing planned with him going forward. Sexual harassment of any kind is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.”

Richardson has photographed the likes of Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus and Barack Obama. His work is often characterised by its lewd and sexual tone.

In a letter published by Huffington Post last week, Richardson again denied accusations of sexual misconduct, saying: “I collaborated with consenting adult women who were fully aware of the nature of the work, and as is typical with any project, everyone signed releases. I have never used an offer of work or a threat of rebuke to coerce someone into something that they did not want to do. I give everyone that I work with enough respect to view them as having ownership of their free will and making their decisions accordingly, and as such, it has been difficult to see myself as a target of revisionist history.”