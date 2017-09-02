‘Thor Ragnarok’s Tessa Thompson slams ‘dumb’ male writers and their ‘badass’ female characters

Thompson is taking a stand against industry sexism.

Tessa Thompson, who is set to appear in Thor: Ragnarok this November, has spoken out against the terrible way male Hollywood writers portray female action stars.

Since the teaser trailer debuted back in April , Marvel fans have been very excited for the third entry into the Thor series which will star Tessa Thompson playing the Asgardian warrior, Valkyrie.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Thompson, known for Creed and Selma, spoke about her issues with the way strong women are portrayed in action films. She spoke specifically of how her and director Taika Waititi worked on making Valkyrie more relevant for 2017.

Thompson said: “There’s an unfair position that women are sometimes put in, in the context of superhero movies and action movies where at once they have to be very strong and fierce, but also sexy.

“There’s one word I hate in all scripts in Hollywood at the moment in describing women, and that is the word ‘badass.’” Thompson continues: “That word has just crept into every script that is pushed around this town now.”

“It’s a dumb male writer’s way of saying, ‘Ah, uh, she’s like, she, uh, she’s tough.’ Then straight after that it’s like, ‘She’s badass, but she’s got a beauty about her. And she’s sexy. Unconsciously sexy.’”

