The 1975 announce huge New York show and tease intimate one-off London gig

Tickets for the New York gig are on sale now.

The 1975 have announced a huge New York City show for June and teased an intimate one-off gig in London next month (February).

The band will play the Big Apple’s iconic 20,000-capacity Madison Square Garden venue on June 1. Fans can register now for pre-sale tickets on a dedicated event website.

Meanwhile, frontman Matt Healy has taken to Twitter to tease a much more intimate gig coming up in the UK. “We’re gonna play a show for 500 people in a small venue in London next month,” he wrote. At the time of writing, the gig’s date and location have yet to be revealed.

The 1975 have also recently been added to the line-up of Spanish festival Bilbao BBK Live, which takes place in July.

Last month, while the band were playing at London’s The O2, Healy made an emotional plea for ‘compassion and understanding’ from the youth in the wake of Brexit and Trump’s victory in the US Presidential election. Fans can watch their full live show from London’s The O2 via Vevo now.

Healy had made a similar speech at Glastonbury when the result of the EU Referendum was announced. He also admitted that he cried when he found out Donald Trump had been elected President of the United States.