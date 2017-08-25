The band have had to cancel one of their rare US performances.

The Fall have had to cancel dates in their US your after frontman Mark E. Smith was hospitalised with problems with his throat, mouth, and respiratory system.

Performing as headliners in Louisville, the band had to cancel their first US performance in over a decade seeing as Smith was in no position to fly. The good news is that the Fall singer is on the mend, reports Spin.

The Fall’s manager, Pamela Vander, released a statement that highlighted that “due mostly to terrible timing, reality and a mix of bizarre and rare (true to form) medical issues” the band would not be able to perform. “Unfortunately it would be a gamble on his health to fly anywhere over the next couple of months.”

The band, however, are planning on rescheduling the performances in Louisville and the New York show has already been shifted to later this year.

Vander concludes: “Your Lord and Saviour Markus E. Smith wants to let you all know that even though he can’t play live for a short while, the cabin fever is spitting out a new album already and new music is now (as ever) The Fall’s main focus.”

Earlier this year the band released their 32nd studio album, ‘New Facts Emerge’.

The album features a track titled ‘‘Victoria Train Station Massacre’ which was announced a week after the Manchester bombing in the foyer between Manchester Arena and Manchester Victoria station. The band’s label assured fans that the track’s name was an “unfortunate coincidence”.