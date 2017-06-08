The first reviews of Tom Cruise’s ‘The Mummy’ are in

The film's director may need some of those bandages...

The first reviews of the new The Mummy movie are in – and they’re mostly pretty negative.

The reboot starring Tom Cruise hits cinemas this Friday (June 9) – and has been slammed by one critic as a “pain in the sarphocagus”.

At the time of writing, The Mummy has a disappointing “24% fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and an average score of 39 out of 100 on Metacritic.

According to The Guardian, The Mummy is “a ragbag of action scenes which needed to be bandaged more tightly,” while IndieWire declares it “the worst movie that Tom Cruise has ever made”.

However, The Telegraph‘s critic is slightly more convinced, describing the film as “patently ridiculous – and surprisingly watchable”.

The new The Mummy movie sees Tom Cruise supported by a cast that includes Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance and Russell Crowe.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The reboot is directed by Alex Kurtzman, who worked on the recent Star Trek movies as well as the Sleepy Hollow television series. The script was written by Prometheus and Pacific Rim screenwriter Jon Spaihts. Filming for The Mummy took place in England and Namibia throughout 2016.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “Though safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension.”

The original The Mummy film was released in 1999 and was followed by The Mummy Returns in 2001. Spin-off The Scorpion King in 2002 saw Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson take the lead role.