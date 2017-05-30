The first reviews of ‘Wonder Woman’ are in

Is this the best DC Comics film since 'The Dark Knight'?

The first reviews of the eagerly-anticipated Wonder Woman movie are now in – and they’re mostly very good.

The superhero movie starring Gal Gadot hits cinemas this Thursday (June 2) – and has been hailed by one critic as “the best DC Comics film since The Dark Knight“.

At the time of writing, Wonder Woman has a “96% fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and an average score of 79 out of 100 on Metacritic.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Wonder Woman is “the smart, satisfying DC movie you’ve been waiting for,” while Variety says that Gadot and director Patty Jenkins “breathe some fresh air” into the DC Universe.

However, The Guardian‘s critic is less impressive, arguing that the film has a “silly plot”, and claiming Gadot is “reduced to a weaponised Smurfette”.

Gadot’s debut as the iconic comic book character in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice was also widely praised. Alongside Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, the film’s cast also includes Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Danny Huston, Ewan Bremner and former The Office actress Lucy Davis.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Wonder Woman, a warrior princess of the Amazons, made her DC Comics debut in 1941 and was famously played by Lynda Carter, a former Miss World USA, in a popular US TV series that ran from 1975 to 1979. An unseen pilot for a TV reboot was shot in 2011 but NBC decided not to order a full series.

Gal Gadot will also play Wonder Woman in this year’s Justice League movie, which hits cinemas on November 17.