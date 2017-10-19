The Game responds to allegations that he got a 15-year-old girl pregnant

Claims first surfaced last month

The Game has denied allegations that he is the father of a 15-year-old girl’s forthcoming child.

The claims first surfaced last month after gossip site Fameolous included screenshot messages from the alleged teenager that have since been deleted.

According to the messages, The Game was told the girl was 15, but he didn’t believe her as they met in a club that required ID.

Since then, the rapper has allegedly supported her financially.

The rapper did not comment on the claims at the time but he has now responded, hitting out at the allegations.

He told Complex in a statement: “This story is a lie made up by a child whom I’ve never met nor talked to in my life. I wish big media outlets would stop giving inaccurate news & liars a platform to tarnish their brand & make them look like the Enquirer.”

Last year, The Game released a track in which he made sexual claims about the Kardashians.

‘Sauce’, featured the controversial lyrics: “I used to fuck bitches that Usher Raymond passed off / Then I fucked three Kardashians — hold that thought“.

The rapper denied “hooking up” with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, saying that “Khloe is just a good friend”.

He was also asked whether he had a romantic relationship with Kim, to which he replied: “Kanye is great, Kim is great, they’re great for each other, you know… Kanye is a really good friend of mine and he’s got a really good family structure. That baby (North West) is just to die for and I don’t want to disrespect their family infrastructure.”