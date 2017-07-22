The series is described as the "story of two families who came together to protect each other."

The latest trailer for The Gifted has dropped and gives even more insight into the new series.

Based in the X-Men universe, The Gifted points out that the X-Men and the evil Brotherhood of Mutants existed at one point, but by the time the series begins, both groups have disappeared.

The new trailer debuted at Comic Con, which kicked off on Thursday (July 20). You can watch it below.

According to IMDB, The Gifted exists in a world “where mutated humans are treated with distrust and fear” prompting “an institute for mutants battles to achieve peaceful co-existence with humanity.”

It stars True Blood‘s Stephen Moyer and is set to air on FOX in the United States on October 2. A premiere date for the UK is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, a new ‘weeks ahead’ trailer for season 7 of Game of Thrones season 7 has also been shared at San Diego Comic Con, which teases events from several episodes to come.

The clip sees Jon Snow considering an alliance with Daenerys, Euron Greyjoy parading through the streets of King’s Landing, and Melisandre visiting Daenerys in Dragonstone to suggest she has “a role to play… as does another.”

Game of Thrones returned with its seventh season on Sunday (July 16), more than a year after its sixth. The new series will contain just seven episodes, before it returns with an eighth and final season in 2018.

Earlier this week Ed Sheeran denied that he had quit Twitter because of the backlash to his cameo in the first episode of Thrones‘ seventh season.

In the episode he played an unnamed Lannister soldier who encountered Arya in the Riverlands.