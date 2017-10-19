The Killers expand their UK tour dates

Las Vegas band are due to hit the road next month

The Killers have expanded their UK tour, adding a new date in Liverpool.

The Las Vegas band are due to hit the road next month kicking off with two shows at Birmingham Genting Arena on November 6 and 7 before wrapping up at London’s O2 Arena on 27 and 28.

Now the band have added a show at Liverpool’s Echo Arena on November 9. Tickets for the new date go on general sale at 10am on October 21.

See The Killer’s updated UK tour dates below:

November

06 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

07 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

09 – Liverpool Echo Arena

10 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

13 – Arena, Manchester

14 – Arena, Manchester

16 – 3Arena, Dublin

17 – SSE Arena Belfast, Belfast

19 – first direct Arena, Leeds

20 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

21 – AECC BHGE Arena, Aberdeen

23 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

25 – Sheffield Arena, Sheffield

27 – O2 Arena, London

28 – O2 Arena, London

Meanwhile, Howling Bells frontwoman Juanita Stein was recently announced as the support act for The Killers’ forthcoming arena tour. She released her debut solo album ‘America’ back in August, and she will perform cuts from the record during her support slot.

The Killers recently covered two Tom Petty songs in tribute to the late music icon.

Petty passed away earlier this month (October 2) at the age of 66. Since his death, the likes of Coldplay, The National and Father John Misty have all covered his music live.

During their headline set at Austin City Limits festival, The Killers played renditions of Petty’s tracks ‘American Girl’ and ‘The Waiting’.

“It was just like somebody stabbed you in the heart when you heard that he died,” frontman Brandon Flowers told the crowd.

The band also recently celebrated their their first number one in the US with latest album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

Despite having scored five number one albums in the UK, this is the first time The Killers have reached the top spot in their home country. Their previous highest charting record was ‘Sam’s Town’, which reached number two.

‘Wonderful Wonderful’ sold 118,000 album equivalent units in its first week in the US, 111,000 of which were traditional album sales. It knocked Foo Fighters‘ ‘Concrete And Gold’ from the top spot.