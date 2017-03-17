The Scottish rockers are honouring their frontman with their release of a new record

Scottish indie band The Lapelles are set to release an album seven months after the death of their frontman, Gary Watson.

The East Kilbride band, who formed in 2012, have released a statement on their Facebook page explaining that the record will honour one of Watson’s wishes to have his music on vinyl.

“One of Gary’s aims was to have his music on vinyl, in fact the tracklisting for this record was actually found scrawled on a napkin Gary had stored in his bedroom!” read the post, which was signed by remaining members Leon Green, Jack Anderson, Christopher Ballantyne and Jamie Holmes.

The album is available to pre-order now, and will feature ten tracks comprising “a collection of recordings, some studio, some home demos from 2014-2016”.

Watson tragically died on his 22nd birthday last year after reportedly falling into the River Clyde.

The band thanked fans for their support during the “difficult period” following his death.

The Lapelles had played a string of support slots with the likes of The View, The Kooks, Blossoms and The Last Shadow Puppets before Watson passed away, before appearing on last year’s T In The Park bill.

“Gary was a creative force, a man who without his vision this band wouldn’t exist,” the band said in their Facebook statement at the time of his death. “We have lost a friend, a brother, a hero. At the moment it doesn’t seem real. We send our deepest condolences to Gary’s family and would appreciate your respect in allowing them & us some peace whilst we grieve.”