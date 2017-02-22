A man suspected of murdering T-Pain’s niece has been ‘found dead’

The rapper-singer's niece, Javona Glover, was fatally stabbed in a pharmacy last August.

A man suspected of murdering T-Pain‘s niece has reportedly been found dead.

The rapper-singer’s niece, 23-year-old Javona Glover, was fatally stabbed in a branch of the Walgreens pharmacy chain in Tallahassee on August 30 last year.

It was reported at the time that the Tallahassee Police Department had identified a 25-year-old male as a suspect, but that his whereabouts were unknown.

Now TMZ reports that local police had been looking for 25-year-old Tavon Jackson, reportedly Glover’s ex-boyfriend, ever since her murder. His body is now understood to have been found in a wooded area close to the pharmacy. Early signs suggest he took his own life.

In the days after her murder, T-Pain appealed to his fans for help in tracking down her killer. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “The police are still lookin for the coward ass n***a that just killed my niece at Walgreens in Tallahassee. If you got info pls help us out!”

He also posted some surveillance photos of the suspect which had been released by the Tallahassee Police Department on his Instagram account, and tweeted a link to the Instagram post.

T-Pain, perhaps best known for his chart-topping collaboration with Flo Rida, ‘Low’, is due to release his fifth album ‘Stoicville: The Phoenix’ later this year.