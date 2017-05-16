The new season of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ has been delayed

It won't air until 2019, star Kaitlin Olson has suggested.

The next season It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has been delayed until 2019, star Kaitlin Olson has said.

Olson, who also stars in another US sitcom, The Mick, seemingly confirmed previous rumours that the show is taking an “extended hiatus” after its 12th season finished airing in March.

“We ended up pushing our next season a year because we were all busy with separate projects this year,” Olson told TV Guide. “So at the end of this coming shooting season of The Mick, I’ll step right into Sunny after that.”

A representative for the network that airs It’s Always Sunny, FXX, said shooting and transmission dates for season 13 haven’t been decided yet.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia – which also stars Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton – has already been renewed for both a 13th and 14th season. This means it will become the joint longest-running live-action sitcom in US TV history, alongside The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet, a show from the ’50s and ’60s.

In March, it was reported that Howerton – who plays Dennis – could be leaving the show.

It was previously reported that DeVito could be quitting the show, too.

DeVito joined the show’s cast in season two. It’s Always Sunny centres on a group of friends running the fictional Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia.