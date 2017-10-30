Fans of ‘The Walking Dead’ left stunned by shock twist in latest episode

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Fans of The Walking Dead were left shocked after last night’s episode saw the reappearance of a character who hadn’t been seen since the end of Season One.

In the episode, the second of Season Eight, Rick and Daryl invaded an outpost held by The Saviours, the murderous group of outlaws led by Negan.

But it all concluded in dramatic fashion when Rick was held at gunpoint by Morales, a character who was last seen at the end of Season One with his family.

After confirming his identity, Morales immediately informed Rick that he had joined Negan’s murderous ranks.

“That was a long time ago. It’s over, Rick. I called the Saviours back, and they’re coming”, he dramatically tells Rick as the episode drew to a close.

It wasn’t long before fans reacted to the truck-sized cliffhanger with a mixture of shock and disbelief.

“RT if you thought you’d never see Morales again!”, read one post from an official Walking Dead fan page.

“This Morales thing is huge… next week is going to be one of the most interesting episodes in a long time”, another user said.

Check out a series of reactions below.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that The Walking Dead will soon cross over with Fear The Walking Dead, the prequel show which launched in 2015.

“There is one character that is going to go from one show, that I will not name, to another show, that I will not name,” Kirkman said at New York Comic-Con. “This is a huge event in the world of The Walking Dead.”