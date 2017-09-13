‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 will change what people hated most about Season 7

Showrunners say Season 8 "is a little more unusual"

The Walking Dead Season 8 is set to make a big change from Season 7.

Season 7 was faced with declining ratings and its premiere was criticised by a US TV watchdog group for its “graphically violent” and “brutally explicit” content.

According to IMDB, fans voted Season 7, Episode 6 as the worst in the show’s history.

So while some fans weren’t happy about Season 7, showrunner Scott Gimple has outlined what changes will be made once Season 8 hits screens.

“Because of the narrative that we’re following … the story this season is really spread out among all of the characters,” he told TV Line. “And the story shifts quite a bit in single episodes between lots of different characters on a consistent basis, which is a little more unusual for the show.”

Season 7 saw episodes focusing heavily on individual characters whereas it sounds as though Season 8 will see the cast sticking together a lot more.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs, who plays Carl Grimes in the show, has spoken out about what fans can expect from the upcoming season and it seems like it’s going to be very focused on the showdown with Negan.

Steven Ogg previously teased that the new season would dramatically “thin the herd”, presumably referring to the copious amount of character deaths coming up in Season 8.

However, possibly responding to fans’ reactions to the slower pace of Season 7, Chandler Riggs said: “Season seven was all about building up and getting everyone ready to fight against Negan”, he said, speaking to Triple J.

“And this season”, Riggs continues, “there’s going to be lots of explosions, lots of killing, a lot more Negan. Lots of fighting. Lots of cool stuff. It’s really, really fun this season.”

‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 will premiere in the UK and internationally on October 23 across all Fox channels.