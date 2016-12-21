It wouldn't have happened on Brendan Fraser's watch.

Oh dear. Oh dear, oh dear. There’s been a bit of a muck-up with the trailer for the upcoming Tom Cruise film The Mummy. It’s been released by the film studio, but, like the insides of a 1000-year-old mummy, crucial parts of it are missing. To be precise: the soundtrack cuts in and out, meaning we’re sometimes left with the lame sounds the actors made during filming. So, when a plane is bombarded by a flock of demonic birds, causing it to experience turbulence, we hear the actors pretending to be thrown around inside. Marvel! as Tom Cruise does these weird little stifled grunts. The studio has swiftly taken the trailer off the internet, but chucklesome cads on social media have – of course – managed to save it for posterity. Thank you, chucklesome cads on social media. You are LOL machines, although you probably have too much time on your hands.

It’s a bit like those silent music videos from last year, where a sly YouTuber removed the non-diegetic sound from various music videos, leaving us with the grotty sounds the musicians made while filming them. Best of all was the one for Mick Jagger and David Bowie’s ‘Dancing In The Street’, where we could hear their feet scuffing on the floor and dogs howling in whatever barren industrial estate they were shooting on. Anyway, the upcoming Mummy movie looks quite good, although it does appear to be lacking another crucial element: Brendan Fraser. Perhaps the rubber-faced nineties and noughties actor wasn’t picking up his phone, or accidentally left it in a tomb in Egypt or something. We probably does a better grunt than Tom Cruise. So, we have learned two things here. One, sound’s quite important to making films good. Two, you shouldn’t really make a film without Brendan Fraser.