Protest announced against Theresa May’s ‘coalition of chaos’

It will take place at Downing Street in London tonight (June 9) at 5pm

A protest is set to take place in London this evening (June 9) against Theresa May’s so-called “coalition of chaos”.

In the wake of a crushing blow at the 2017 general election, Conservative leader Theresa May has vowed to form a government of “certainty” with Northern Ireland’s DUP (Democratic Unionist Party). Speaking of the coalition with the DUP, May said that the two parties had “enjoyed a strong relationship over many years” – and that she would pull Britain together “to secure a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone.”

However, with the DUP accused of homophobia and criticism of their anti-abortion stance, many have branded the Tory and DUP partnership as a “coalition of chaos”, a term that the Conservatives used to describe the possibility of Labour forming a coalition with the SNP, Lib Dems and other “progressive” parties. Radiohead’s Thom Yorke is among those speaking out against the coalition.

Now a Facebook event has been set up calling for people to assemble at Downing Street today at 5pm BST, with the organisers writing: “Make June the end of May! Abolish the bigot coalition”.

Writer Owen Jones has backed the protest, writing on Twitter: “Protest today, 5pm, Theresa May’s Coalition of Chaos, backed by anti-LGBT, anti-women extremists”.

Last night (June 8) saw the Tories remain the largest party, but with their representation weakened by losing seats and failing to score a majority – resulting in a hung Parliament.

This has come as a massive embarrassment to May, after she called the snap election in the hope of strengthening to party ahead of Brexit negotiations.