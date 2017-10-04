"Boris asked me to give this to you"

Theresa May’s speech at the Conservative Party conference was just interrupted – by a man wielding a P45 form.

The form is usually given to employees upon their dismissal from a job. The man also heard shouting “Boris asked me to give this to you”, presumably in reference to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s rumoured upcoming challenge to her position as party leader.

Check out video of the incident below.

Comedian Simon Brodkin – best known for his character Lee Nelson – later claimed responsibility for the stunt, writing on Twitter: “Hi @ BorisJohnson, I gave Theresa her P45 just like you asked.”

Theresa May’s tenure as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister has widely been considered disastrous, after a snap election called ‘to strengthen the Conservative mandate for Brexit’ actually resulted in her party losing a number of seats, and a huge swell of support for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

June also saw May attend the football match of England vs France with French President Emmanuel Macron, at which she ham-fistedly attempted an awkward Mexican wave – much to the internet’s delight.