Theresa May vows to form government of ‘certainty’ with DUP

'A government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country'

In the wake of a crushing blow at the 2017 general election, Conservative leader Theresa May has vowed to form a government of ‘certainty’ with the DUP.

The evening saw the Tories remain the largest party, but with their representation weakened by losing seats and failing to score a majority – resulting in a hung Parliament. This has come as a massive embarrassment to May, after she called the snap election in the hope of strengthening to party ahead of Brexit negotiations.

Labour meanwhile fared much better than anyone anticipated – winning 29 seats, backed by a strong and surprising youth voter turnout. Leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for her to resign, however amid rumours she’s likely to be ousted, she has said that she has ‘no intention’ to stand down.

Today has been full of uncertainty as to whether the Conservatives or Labour will seek to form a coalition with lesser parties, and while Corbyn says that Labour are ‘ready to lead’, now May has vowed to take a majority by teaming up with the Democratic Unionist Party.

“I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen and I will now form a government,” she said outside 10 Downing Street. “A government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country.

“This government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days and deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union.”

She continued: “It will work to keep our nation safe and secure by delivering the change that I set out following the appalling attacks in Manchester and London.

“Cracking down on the ideology of Islamist extremism and all those who support it and giving the police and the authorities the powers they need to keep our country safe. The government I lead will put fairness and opportunity at the heart of everything we do so that we will fulfil the promise of Brexit together and over the next five years build a country in which no one and no community is left behind, a country in which prosperity and opportunity are shared across this United Kingdom.”

Speaking of hthe coalition with the DUP, she said that they had “enjoyed a strong relationship over many years” – and that she would pull Britain together “to secure a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone.”

Last night saw exit polls predict a very close race and hung parliament, and the actual results appear to have followed suit. An NME-led exit poll of young voters in the 2017 UK general election shows a markedly increased turnout for 18-24 year-olds, with a majority of the youth opting for Labour.