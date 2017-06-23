It's the "best flag at Glasto"

Theresa May’s naughtiest confession has been immortalised at Glastonbury, after one festival-goer spotted a flag printed with an image of the Prime Minister running through a field of wheat.

The flag, which was initially spotted by Twitter user Ashlea Dutton, is a light-hearted reference to the ‘naughtiest thing’ that Theresa May has ever done.

During the election campaign, the Prime Minister was asked to reveal the naughtiest thing she had ever done by ITV presenter Julie Etchingham – and disclosed an unlikely love for rural hijinks.

She said: “I have to confess, when me and my friend, sort of, used to run through the fields of wheat – the farmers weren’t too pleased about that.”

The satirical flag comes on the same weekend that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will appear at Glastonbury – introducing Run The Jewels on the Pyramid Stage, as well as giving a talk on the Leftfield Stage.

Describing his appearance, festival founder Michael Eavis hailed Corbyn as a ‘hero of the moment’.

He said: “Millions of young people – Glastonbury people – voted for him. I think he has a fundamental sense of justice, of real political change, of being anti-war and anti-nuclear. That’s what we’ve spent our lives campaigning for, too.

“Since Emily was two, we’ve been going to London to march for all those things that Jeremy represents.”