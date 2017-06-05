This is why Grace from Clean Bandit’s T-shirt was blurred out during Manchester coverage

No, it didn't contain a swear word.

BBC One viewers were confused to see Grace Chatto from Clean Bandit‘s T-shirt blurred out during yesterday’s One Love Manchester coverage.

The electro group behind Number One hits ‘Rather Be’, ‘Rockabye’ and ‘Symphony’ didn’t perform at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert, but they paid tribute to the city’s people in a video package shown on TV betweeb sets.

A slogan on Chatto’s T-shirt was pixellated out, leading some viewers to presume it was a swear word. However, it turns out that her T-shirt actually contained the word CORBYN with a Nike-style tick. The BBC presumably decided that to have shown the Labour leader’s name during the concert would have threatened its political impartiality.

Ariana Grande performed more than 10 times at last night’s emotional charity gig in aid of the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. Among her performances was a collaboration with Coldplay. She teamed up with the Chris Martin-fronted band for a performance of the Oasis classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Good Morning Britain‘s Piers Morgan has since apologised to Grande for criticising her in the wake of the Manchester attack.

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the concert, and duetted with Coldplay too. He has since hit out at brother Noel for failing to perform too.

Last night’s benefit concert raised a total of over £2 million which contributes to an overall £10 million for the families affected by the attacks.

Visit the website to donate to One Love Manchester and check out the full set list here.

“What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG,” Liam Gallagher tweeted after the gig.