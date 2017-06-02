Thom Yorke leads criticism of ‘fucking clown’ Trump following Paris agreement withdrawal

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leonardo DiCaprio and Barack Obama have all condemned the move too.

Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke has called Donald Trump a “fucking clown” following his decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate change agreement.

The agreement, signed by the US and 187 other nations in 2015, is designed to halt global warming, but Trump argued that it penalised the US unfairly in comparison to growing industrial powers such as India and China.

The only nations not to have signed the agreement are Syria and Nicaragua. Trump’s decision to pull out from Paris has been widely criticised by world leaders. Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel branded it “extremely regrettable”, while UN chief Antonio Guterres said it was “a major disappointment”.

Yorke took to Twitter to share an article titled “Trump Has No Idea What He Just Did or the Backlash That Awaits”, which he captioned: “fucking clown.”

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger has posted a video calling for a “grassroots revolution” to tackle climate change following Trump’s decision.

“One man cannot destroy our progress,” he says in the video. “One man can’t stop our clean energy revolution. And one man can’t go back in time. Protecting our environment will not destroy our economy. The bottom line is, great environmental policies do the opposite. They pump up the economy.”

The likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Moore, Bette Midler, and John Legend have also taken to Twitter to express their dismay at Trump’s decision.

Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama has condemned Trump’s move, too, saying that the US has now joined “a small handful of nations that reject the future”.