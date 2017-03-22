The former Sonic Youth frontman also releases single "Smoke of Dreams"

Thurston Moore has announced his new album, Rock n Roll Consciousness, and shared the single “Smoke of Dreams”.

His fifth solo album will be released on April 28 through Harvest Records/Caroline International, and features the same musicians who appeared on his 2014 album The Best Day: James Sedwards on guitar, Deb Googe of My Bloody Valentine on bass, and Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth and Sun Kil Moon on drums.

Listen to the single below:

Rock n Roll Consciousness is, according to its press release, an album that explores mystical elements including “love between angels, goddess mysticism and belief in healing through rebirth”.

The album was recorded with producer Paul Epworth, who’s also worked with Adele, at Church Studios in Crouch End, and mixed at Avast! studios in Seattle by Randall Dunn (Marissa Nadler, Earth).

Last year, it was announced that Moore would be teaming up with the German band Can for a tribute concert at London’s Barbican this April.

In the summer of 2016, Moore, who currently lives in north London, released a single with former US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, which was available to anyone who made a donation to Sanders’ campaign.

The Thurston Moore band will also tour the US, Europe and the UK this year. See their UK dates below.

May 27 – Roundhouse, London

Jun 12 – St. Lukes, Glasgow

Jun 13 – Gorilla, Manchester

Jun 14 – The Lantern, Bristol

Jun 15 – Scala, London