Tickets to see Beyoncé at Coachella go on sale this week

Beyoncé will headline the 2018 event after pulling out of this year's event because of pregnancy.

Tickets for next year’s Coachella festival, which features a headline set from Beyonce, are about to go on sale.

The pop superstar had been due to headline this year’s Coachella, but pulled out on doctor’s orders after she became pregnant. She was later replaced by Lady Gaga.

Next year’s festival will take place on much the same weekends as this year’s events. Weekend one runs from April 13-15, 2018, with weekend two running from April 20-22, 2018. Tickets go on sale from the website tomorrow (June 2) at 2pm EST in the US, and 7pm BST in the UK.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has recently announced plans to offer scholarships to four young women studying creative arts, music, literature, or African-American studies. The scholarships are designed to “encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident,” the singer said in a statement on her website. They will be available for the 2017-18 academic year. Eligible students can apply through the colleges’ respective websites.

She also voiced her support for the global Women’s March, which counts her Chime for Change campaign as a partner. The singer wrote at the time: “Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”