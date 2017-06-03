Tom Cruise reveals title of the Top Gun sequel

Can't say we're surprised about that title.

Tom Cruise has revealed the title for the upcoming ‘Top Gun’ sequel as ‘Top Gun: Maverick” in reference to the character he played in the original film.

The actor made the announcement during an interview with Access Hollywood. Cruise revealed that “stylistically it’s going to be same. We’re going to have the same score” from the original composer, Harold Faltermeyer.

“Aviators are back, the need for speed. We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one… but a progression for Maverick,” Cruise teased.

When Cruise revealed the title of the new film he noted that “you don’t need a number”. ‘Maverick’ was Cruise’s character’s nickname in the film in which he played Naval aviator Lt. Pete Mitchell, Variety reports.

Watch the interview reveal below.

Cruise was reluctant to mention what members of the original film would appear in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. “We can’t talk about it, you’ve just got to see it”, the actor remarked.

Cruise confirmed the project a few weeks ago on the Australian TV show,”It’s true. I’m going to start probably in the next year. I know, it’s happening. It’s definitely happening”.

The last we heard of the movie, Tom Cruise and Tony Scott, director of the 1986 action classic, met in August 2012 to scout locations for a sequel in Nevada, but after the director committed suicide later that month, plans for Top Gun 2 were apparently put on hold.

However, last June the CEO of the production company behind the long-mooted sequel, Skydance’s David Ellison, revealed that a script for Top Gun 2 was being written with Cruise’s character, Maverick, in mind.

