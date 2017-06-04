Tom Cruise says ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ is going to be “really wild”

The actor shared details of the upcoming movie on The Graham Norton Show

Tom Cruise has shared more details of the upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible 6’, saying that it will be “really wild” and “thrilling” for the audience.

Cruise, who has starred in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series since its first release in 1996, appeared on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ and shared details of the latest installment.

The film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will be released in July 2018. McQuarrie recently took to Instagram to confirm Henry Cavill will also star in the adventure epic.

Cruise, who previously confirmed he often does his own stunts, said: “I have been in training for a couple of years and we’ve done a lot of testing to see what is possible.”

The actor, who was appearing on the show to promote his latest movie ‘The Mummy’, went on to add that McQuarrie has devised some of the most intense stunts yet for the next installment.

He added: “It is really crazy,” he promised. “We’ve shot some of the stuff in Paris already and it is going to be really wild and thrilling for the audience. There is always another mountain.”

Rebecca Ferguson, Luther Stickell and Benji Dunn will also be returning to the franchise for the next ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie.

The actor has more than one film series in the pipeline, as Cruise recently also confirmed the title for the upcoming Top Gun sequel will be ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Mission Impossible: Six is currently set to be released next July.