Tom Hardy explains his nudity in new BBC drama ‘Taboo’

Hardy's new BBC drama begins this Saturday night (January 7).

Tom Hardy has explained why he appears nearly-naked in new BBC One drama series Taboo.

Though the actor is seen wearing a loin cloth in one of the show’s trailers, he has now revealed that he actually wanted to go further.

“You’re lucky there was a loin cloth because I didn’t want one,” he told the BBC. “It’s not a period drama until someone gets naked and covers themselves in blood. At least you’re showing willing.”

He added: “I was in Tilbury, in the moat, in the docks, with nothing on. We were trying to eke out drama from any opportunity and none of that makes the cut.”

The Oscar-nominated actor created the eight-part series with screenwriter Steven Knight and his father, Chips Hardy. Set in the 19th nineteenth century, Hardy stars as an adventurer who returns to Britain from Africa with 14 stolen diamonds, seeking vengeance for the death of his father.

“It’s got heart, a lot of attention to detail. It opens like a jewellery box and it’s got that Gothic horror feel to it. I hope you enjoy it,” Hardy said of the drama, which begins this Saturday (January 7) on BBC One.

Hardy also appeared on the BBC recently in a rather more family-friendly capacity, reading a bedtime story on CBeebies with his dog.

Meanwhile, the actor recently revealed that he lost a bet with Leonardo DiCaprio after the Oscar winner said his Revenant co-star would also get a nomination for his performance in the film.