Tom Hardy responds to Christopher Nolan Bond film rumours

Hardy is considered one of the frontrunners to succeed Daniel Craig as 007.

Tom Hardy has responded to ongoing rumours linking him to the Bond franchise.

Alongside Idris Elba, Aidan Turner, Tom Hiddleston and James Norton, the Taboo actor is considered one of the frontrunners to succeed Daniel Craig when he hangs up his tuxedo.

Asked by The Daily Beast how he would feel about starring in a Bond film directed by Christopher Nolan, with Michael Fassbender as the villain, Hardy replied: “Oh, wow, Chris would be amazing! Wow, that would be cool. That would be so cool.”

Asked if he actually wants to play Bond, he replied: “You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it, you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it’s gone.”

Hardy added: “But Chris Nolan, what a fantastic director for a Bond movie. Because Daniel [Craig] is so good, and what [Sam] Mendes and Barbara [Broccoli] have done has been so impressive, that it would be a very hard reimagination to follow after. I wonder what the next instalment of that franchise would become, and I think when you mention someone like Christopher Nolan, that’s a very powerful figure to bring into that world who could bring something new and create something profound again.”

Having said in 2015 that he’d “rather slash my wrists” than play Bond again, Craig spoke more positively about his future as 007 last year.

The Bond franchise’s executive producer, Callum McDougall, told told Radio 4’s Today show last year that Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson remain positive that they will be able to persuade Craig to appear in another film.

McDougall said: “He is absolutely the first choice. I know they’re hoping for him to come back.” Asked who would replace Craig if the actor decided against returning as 007, the executive replied: “I wish I knew.”