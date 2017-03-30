Top Gear’s The Stig breaks speed record in a dodgem

A restored bumper car hit speeds of 100mph

Top Gear’s resident driver The Stig has claimed a new Guinness World Record, after driving a restored bumper car to a speed of over 100mph.

The world’s fastest ever bumper car was designed by YouTube star Colin Furze, who refurbished a 100bhp vehicle in the space of three weeks. Furze added a 100 horsepower, 600cc engine originally from a Honda motorbike. Previously, the dodgem travelled at a standard speed of 5mph.

Watch footage of Furze retooling the dodgem below.

“Stig’s at his happiest when he’s making the slow, fast,” Furze told the Top Gear official website, “so what better way to celebrate the new series of Top Gear than by taking a rusty old bumper car and converting it into the ultimate fairground speed machine.”

Guinness World Records adjudicator was on site in Suffolk’s Bentwaters Airfield to witness the record-breaking attempt. “We’re all used to seeing The Stig driving at high speed, but he’s usually in a sports car and on a race track. To see him hurtle past in a classic bumper car at 100mph was surreal, but hugely impressive,” he said.

Last December, Noel Gallagher revealed he was once asked to appear on Top Gear when it was originally hosted by Jeremy Clarkson. Speaking to Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music, he said: “I was asked to go on Top Gear a lot and they would never ever seem to realise what I was saying when I say ‘But I can’t drive.’ ‘Don’t worry about that, Jeremy will sort that out.’ It’s like, ‘How? I can’t drive. I haven’t got a licence I cannot drive a car’. ‘Don’t worry about that, The Stig will teach you.”

The next episode of Top Gear airs on BBC Two at 8pm this Sunday (April 2).