It's coming in July 2019

A firm release date for Top Gun: Maverick has been shared by Paramount Pictures.

The Tom Cruise film will hit cinemas on July 12, 2019 – 33 years on from the 1986 original. Cruise will once again play Maverick, now a “flight instructor teaching young pilots”.

Directing the sequel is Joseph Kosinski, known for his debut feature Tron: Legacy and the Tom Cruise-starring Oblivion, while screenwriters Justin Marks (The Jungle Book) and Peter Craig (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) have been linked to the project.

A sequel to the ’80s action classic has been in the works since 2010. Producer David Ellison has said of the script: “There is an amazing role for Maverick in the movie and there is no Top Gun without Maverick. It is going to be Maverick playing Maverick.”

Cruise’s co-star Val Kilmer has said he is “ready” to reprise his role as Iceman.

Cruise himself says of the film: “Stylistically it’s going to be same.” He added that there will also be a score from the original film’s composer, Harold Faltermeyer.

“Aviators are back,” Cruise added. “The need for speed. We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one… but a progression for Maverick.”