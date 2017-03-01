Watch new trailer for Selena Gomez Netflix drama ’13 Reasons Why’

It is set to premiere on the streaming service later this month

A new trailer for new Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which is co-produced by Selena Gomez, has been unveiled.

It is based on a popular young adult novel of the same name by Jay Asher. The plot follows a clique of 12 teenagers who gradually learn why a classmate committed suicide through clues she left before she took her own life.

Gomez does not appear in the series but the cast includes rising stars Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Brandon Flynn, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Michelle Selene Ang, Justin Prentice and Devin Druid. It’s scheduled to premiere on Netflix on March 31.

The tale will be broken up into 13 episodes, which will premiere all at once on Netflix.

Gomez previously shared a teaser clip for the show on Instagram last month. But a new trailer dropped today (March 1), which you can watch above.

