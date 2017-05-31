Trent Reznor says he regrets criticising Chris Cornell’s solo album

The NiN frontman even wrote Cornell a letter to apologise.

Trent Reznor has revealed he feels regret for his very public criticism of one of Chris Cornell‘s solo albums.

Released in 2009, ‘Scream’ was a collaboration between Cornell and pioneering hip-hop producer Timbaland, then one of the world’s most in-demand hit-makers. Though the album debuted at Number Ten on the Billboard 200 album chart, it quickly fell off the charts and received poor reviews from critics, including a 4/10 verdict from NME.

Shortly after the album dropped, the Nine Inch Nails frontman tweeted: “You know that feeling you get when somebody embarrasses themselves so badly YOU feel uncomfortable? Heard Chris Cornell’s record? Jesus.”

Recalling how he felt about the album at the time, Reznor told Rolling Stone: “Seeing Chris do that record felt like a blow to me. I thought, ‘He’s above that, man. He’s one of the 10 best vocalists of our time.'”

However, he also admitted he “immediately regretted” posting the tweet, adding that he later wrote Cornell a letter apologising for it.

“He was very cool and generous about it – ‘It’s the past, fuck it. Let’s go on.’ The Chris I met on that tour was a gentleman that completely had his shit together,” Reznor said.

Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Cornell was found dead in his hotel room earlier this month (May 17). He was 52. While Cornell’s death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.

His Audioslave bandmate Tom Morello has since said Cornell was “shining” the last time they saw each other, which was at the band’s anti-Trump reunion gig in January.