If Q-Tip is to be believed, the Dorset festival will be Tribe's final destination

A Tribe Called Quest have revealed that their headline slot at Bestival might be the final ever show before they breakup for good.

At the Panorama Festival in New York, Tribe member Q-Tip announced that the rap group are performing their final few shows. The group are touring currently promoting their final album We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service.

Q-Tip announced the group’s breakup before paying tribute to Tribe founding member Phife Dawg who died March 2016.

At the performance in New York City, Q-Tip announced that this would be the last time Tribe would perform as a group in the city. As The Guardian report, Q-Tip shared a similar message at FYF Festival in LA: “This is our final performance here in LA as Tribe, obviously because Phife Dawg, our anchor, has been called to another mission”.

Never in my wildest dreams I thought I was going to see A Tribe Called Quest live, it was one of those moments that indeed looks like a dream, Q-tip very emotional stopped the show to announce that this is their last performance ever in NYC, he drop the news while looking at the big screen to a picture of Phife 😢🙏🏻🖤 The energy was something I will never forget. #atribecalledquest #phifedawg A post shared by Bruna ⚡️ (@brunalacerda) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

With only a handful of dates left of their world tour, this suggests that their last show as A Tribe Called Quest will go down at Bestival in the UK this September.

Phife Dawg’s wife, Desha Head Taylor, revealed back in November that he’d recorded a solo album before his death, with the aim to release the album at some point this year.

Recently, OutKast’s Big Boi revealed that an OutKast/A Tribe Called Quest album was definitely in the works.

“We got to the point of picking out beats for the album. Then, some kind of way, everybody started doing stuff, and then Phife… you know. It definitely was happening, though”