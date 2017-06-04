Tributes paid as music and film worlds react to London attack

Terror attack in London has left 7 dead

Musicians and film stars around the world have been paying tribute to the people of London following an attack on the capital last night.

Seven people have been killed and at least 48 injured after a white van hit pedestrians walking across London Bridge at around 10pm last night, before three men got out and stabbed people in neighboring Borough Market.

Three men wearing fake bomb vests were shot by the police at the scene.

According to the BBC, one of those injured is a police officer who was stabbed after going to help.

A statement from the London Ambulance service confirmed that they were called to the scene at 10.07pm last night and have subsequently taken 48 people to hospitals across London. They added that 80 medics attended the scene, where seven people died.

The attack came less than two weeks after the harrowing attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester arena on 22 May, which saw 22 people killed and 116 injured.

Ariana Grande tweeted a tribute to the people of London following last night’s attack, tweeting “Praying for London.” Grande is set to play a tribute gig in Manchester this evening along artists including Coldplay, Robbie Williams and Take That.

Musicians and film stars around the world reacted with horror to the attack. Among the artists who delivered messages are Ellie Goulding, Cara Delevingne, Demi Lovato, John Mayor, Tom Holland, Bette Middler, Joe Jonas, and Joel Madden. You can see a selection of tweets below.

This article was updated after a seventh victim was confirmed to have died.