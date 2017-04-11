Watch Youtube pranksters Trollstation start a rave in a London tube carriage

There was a soundsystem, lights and even an MC

Internet pranksters Trollstation threw a drum ‘n’ bass rave on the London Underground on Monday night (April 10).

The pranksters behind the notorious YouTube channel – known for faking London robberies and staging a protest against Honey G on X Factor – teamed up with MC Harry Shotta for an impromptu rave on a tube carriage on the Bakerloo line.

They set up a soundsystem and lights, eventually being shut down by police, who they thanked for being cooperative.

Traveller Iain Souttar told the Evening Standard: “I just stumbled across it. I was on my way back to university on the Bakerloo line to Marylebone. I got on and there was multicoloured lights and a sound system on the carriage. Everyone was enjoying it and only took up part of one carriage so I didn’t see any real disruption. It was only on it for two or three stops but everyone seemed to be enjoying it. It was very different to any Tube I’ve been on before,”

Following the incident, the British Transport Police tweeted: “We’ve just removed a fully fledged rave from a Bakerloo Line tube! All light hearted and very co-operative. #Bakerloo running normally.”

It follows news last month of Airbnb renters turning a one-bed flat in Canonbury into a nightclub.