The Oscar-winning Mahershala Ali will star as the protagonist in the HBO series.

More details have been revealed surrounding the third season of HBO’s crime anthology series, True Detective, including who will direct it and where it’ll be set.

It’s been two years since the second season of True Detective and it was recently revealed that the third season will feature Mahershala Ali playing the role of detective Wayne Hays. HBO have now revealed that the series will be set in the Ozarks (highlands between Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma which was the featured locale for the popular Netflix show, Ozark)

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, HBO said: “The next instalment of True Detective tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods”.

Nic Pizzolatto, the series’ creator, will return to direct alongside Jeremy Saulnier, known best for Blue Ruin and Nazi-punk thriller, Green Room.

Rumours of Ali securing a starring role in the hit TV show began earlier this year.

Earlier this year the actor won an Oscar for his supporting role in 2016’s Moonlight, following his involvement with Netflix’s House of Cards and Luke Cage.

In 2016 HBO’s former President of Programming, Michael Lombardo, said he “takes the blame” for season 2 of the show, after it received a lukewarm response from fans.

The anthology series returned for a second run in 2015, with its entirely new cast including Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn.

True Detective season three currently has no premiere date.