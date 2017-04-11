’13 Reasons Why’ author calls for a second Netflix season

The author behind the hit Netflix show ’13 Reasons Why’ has said that he would love for there to be a sequel and season two.

The series, produced by Selena Gomez, was based on Jay Asher’s 2007 novel of the same name. Now that the acclaimed TV adaptation for Netflix has gone down a storm with critics and viewers, many are calling for a sequel to the book and for a follow-up season. However, the TV show has more of a cliffhanger ending than the book, but Asher says that he is open to seeing where the plot could go from here.

“I’d just like a continuation of all those characters,” Asher told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m curious as well. What happens to Clay? How do people react to what Alex did at the very end? What’s going to happen to Mr. Porter? I’d thought of a sequel at some point. I’d brainstormed it, but decided I wasn’t going to write it. So I’d love to see it.”

He added: “Things weren’t left open in the hopes of a sequel. There is no end for the characters left behind. Every action we have is going to have repercussions in ways we could not anticipate. You realize that with not just what Hannah did, but also how other people treated Tyler throughout it. It’s the whole message of the book. Of course, there’s obviously ways to go with a second season if they do that.”

Gomez, who executive produced the hit Netflix teen series, shared pictures this weekend of her and two co-stars getting matching tattoos to celebrate the show. She, Alisha Boe (who plays Jessica Davis) and Tommy Dorfman (who plays Ryan Shaver) all had a black semicolon inked on their arms in recognition of mental health awareness and suicide prevention, themes at the heart of ’13 Reasons Why’.