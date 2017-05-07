’13 Reasons Why’ will return for a second season

Selena Gomez confirmed the controversial Netflix show will return via her Instagram

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a second season.

The news was broken by executive producer Selena Gomez via her Instagram earlier today (May 7), captioned “Their story isn’t over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming.”

The controversial and wildly successful Netflix drama will return in 2018, with a further 13 hour-long episodes commissioned, Hollywood Reporter states. According to Netflix’s description of the show, the show’s second season “picks up in the aftermath of Hannah Baker’s death and the start of the characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery”, backing up recent comments from the show’s writer Brian Yorkey. It follows news that the show’s first series has become 2017’s biggest show so far on Twitter.

13 Reasons Why, based on Jay Asher’s 2007 novel of the same name, has attracted criticism due to its ‘glamorised’ handling of suicide and mental health issues. Last month, Australian mental health charity headspace warned that the show contained “dangerous content” – an accusation which was later disputed by the show’s writer Nic Sheff. Selena Gomez herself also commented on the controversy, stating “It’s not an easy subject to talk about, but I’m very fortunate with how it’s doing.”

Confirmation of a second series comes after Jay Asher called for the show to return, and rumours of a return began circling after castmember Ross Butler – who plays Zach – has left another show due to acting “commitments” elsewhere.

Season two of 13 Reasons Why is expected to hit Netflix in 2018.