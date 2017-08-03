’13 Reasons Why’ stars Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford give update on season 2 progress

Filming has already begun on the controversial Netflix show's second series

Two of the stars of 13 Reasons Why have given fans an update on the progress of season two.

The first series of the show premiered on Netflix earlier this year and was immediately hit by a ton of controversy following its depiction of teen suicide.

Dylan Minnette (who plays Clay Jensen) and Katherine Langford (Hannah Baker) revealed this week they were “deep in the thick of” filming for the next season. “We’re not really halfway through, but we’re getting there,” Minnette told ET Canada.

“I’m excited that I get to be back and work with the people that I love, because I love all the people on this show,” Langford added. “But it’s also, I think, really exciting that we get to continue the conversation that we started in season one. So, I’m excited.”

Speaking about how the reaction the first series would affect the new episodes, Minnette said: “I think every single word from everyone across the world has been heard by everyone involved with the show.

“Whether that will have an impact or change the storytelling that needs to be done in season two, I don’t think so. I think they’re, again, going to tell the story that we think needs to be told and tell it, and try to do the best job that we can, like last year.”

Langford added: “I’m not sure how I can answer [that question] without giving away too much about season two. All I can say is, I feel like we continue the discussion from season one.”