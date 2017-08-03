’13 Reasons Why’ stars Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford give update on season 2 progress
Filming has already begun on the controversial Netflix show's second series
Two of the stars of 13 Reasons Why have given fans an update on the progress of season two.
The first series of the show premiered on Netflix earlier this year and was immediately hit by a ton of controversy following its depiction of teen suicide.
Dylan Minnette (who plays Clay Jensen) and Katherine Langford (Hannah Baker) revealed this week they were “deep in the thick of” filming for the next season. “We’re not really halfway through, but we’re getting there,” Minnette told ET Canada.
“I’m excited that I get to be back and work with the people that I love, because I love all the people on this show,” Langford added. “But it’s also, I think, really exciting that we get to continue the conversation that we started in season one. So, I’m excited.”
Speaking about how the reaction the first series would affect the new episodes, Minnette said: “I think every single word from everyone across the world has been heard by everyone involved with the show.
“Whether that will have an impact or change the storytelling that needs to be done in season two, I don’t think so. I think they’re, again, going to tell the story that we think needs to be told and tell it, and try to do the best job that we can, like last year.”
Langford added: “I’m not sure how I can answer [that question] without giving away too much about season two. All I can say is, I feel like we continue the discussion from season one.”
Earlier this year, Kate Walsh, who plays Hannah Baker’s mother Olivia, revealed some more information about what to expect in season two of the show. She told People Now that her character will be more intent on getting to the bottom of what caused her daughter’s suicide.
“We’ll see more and more of the mystery getting revealed, and I think you see Mrs Baker still questing for the answers of what happened to her daughter,” Walsh said. “We’ve already started shooting, so I know where it’s going.”
She also revealed that the show’s time-shifting narrative is set to return. Praising the show’s creator Brian Yorkey, she stated, “His use of time and going back and forth in time, we’ll see more of that. He has such an incredibly all-encompassing vision for the show.
“He does a great job of playing with storytelling in a kind of Rashomon kind of way, so you see it from lots of different points of views.”