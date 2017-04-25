’13 Reasons Why’ has been named 2017’s biggest show on Twitter

The controversial show has already generated more than 11 million tweets.

Just weeks after launching on Netflix, 13 Reasons Why is already 2017’s most tweeted-about show.

Executive produced by Selena Gomez, 13 Reasons Why launched on the streaming service on March 31. It tells the story of a teenage girl who reveals the reasons she committed suicide through a series of tapes sent to members of her peer group.

According to EW, it has already generated more than 11 million tweets – more than any other show in 2017.

Last week, an Australian mental health charity warned that 13 Reasons Why contains “dangerous content”. Actress Shannon Purser – Barb from Stranger Things – has said she thinks the show isn’t suitable for some more vulnerable viewers.

The show’s writer has since responded to criticism of the way it portrays suicide.

“When it came time to discuss the portrayal of the protagonist’s suicide in 13 Reasons Why, I of course immediately flashed on my own experience,” Nic Scheff wrote. “It seemed to me the perfect opportunity to show what an actual suicide really looks like – to dispel the myth of the quiet drifting off, and to make viewers face the reality of what happens when you jump from a burning building into something much, much worse.”