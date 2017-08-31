’13 Reasons Why’ star Katherine Langford wrote a song declaring her love for her high school crush

She wrote and recorded the song in 30 minutes.

A video has emerged of ‘13 Reasons Why‘ actress Katherine Langford singing a love song to her high school crush.

The clip, on Langford’s YouTube channel, is titled ‘I’ve Got a Crush on Zoe Bosch’ and was uploaded on 13 April 2013.

The actress – who plays the deceased Hannah Baker in the show – is seen sitting in front of her camera in her school uniform, ready to play the keyboard.

she begins by dedicating the song to fellow student Zoe Bosch, saying: “Zoe, this one is for you.”

“Oh Zoe, Zoe Bosch, I’ve got a crush on you girl,” she sings.

“‘Cos you are amazing, drive me crazy, oh yes you do, oh yes you do.

“Love and visual art, hashtag art fag, living proof you can be cool and smart.

“Leader of our year, you’re always full of cheer. It is infectious. You’re so approachable, never met anyone like you, you are so special.”

Bosch was head girl at Perth Modern School, where both girls attended, and Langford appears smitten.

“You’re funny and you’re daring, you’re loving and you’re caring for everyone around you,” she continues.

“You’re straight-up damn amazing, you’re so captivating. Girl I love you, oh I love you.

“I’m not afraid to say it, I am gonna scream it from the rooftops to the rooftops.

“Zoe girl you’re crazy cool and I have got a crush on you, and everybody else does too.

“We’ve all got a crush on Zoe Bosch, ‘cos she is amazing.”

Langford reveals in the video description that the whole song was written and recorded in just half an hour.

The actress has never commented publicly about her sexuality, but she’s a huge advocate for equality, and posted a pic on her Instagram from this year’s pride parade in San Francisco.

I took my mum to the gay pride parade today in San Francisco; and while there was a lot of love and joy – this hammered home just how far we still have to go. ❤️ #Justice #Peace #Equality A post shared by KATHERINE LANGFORD (@katherinelangford) on Jun 26, 2016 at 2:54pm PDT

Back in June, we revealed that filming had begun on the second season of the controversial Netflix show, and that seven new characters have been cast.

Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay, recently gave an update on filming progress, saying: “We’re not really halfway through, but we’re getting there.”

“I’m excited that I get to be back and work with the people that I love, because I love all the people on this show,” he continued.

“But it’s also, I think, really exciting that we get to continue the conversation that we started in season one. So, I’m excited.”