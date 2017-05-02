Netflix to add on-screen warning messages to ’13 Reasons Why’

The streaming service's latest hit show has drawn some criticism for "glorifying suicide"

Netflix have agreed to add on-screen warning messages to every episode of their latest hit show 13 Reasons Why after concerns were voiced over its depiction of mental health issues.

The first season of the much-talked-about show debuted on the streaming service on March 31. While it has received a large amount of critical and fan acclaim, there have been some accusations aimed at the show from mental health groups, actors and schools who were concerned that it “glorified suicide.”

While Netflix already ran on-screen warnings ahead of the 13 Reasons Why episodes which depicted rape and suicide, the service have now announced that they will issue a blanket warning to viewers before each installment of the opening season plays.

Explaining the decision in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix said: “There has been a tremendous amount of discussion about our series 13 Reasons Why. While many of our members find the show to be a valuable driver for starting important conversation with their families, we have also heard concern from those who feel the series should carry additional advisories. Currently the episodes that carry graphic content are identified as such and the series overall carries a TV-MA rating.

“Moving forward, we will add an additional viewer warning card before the first episode as an extra precaution for those about to start the series and have also strengthened the messaging and resource language in the existing cards for episodes that contain graphic subject matter, including the URL 13ReasonsWhy.info – a global resource center that provides information about professional organizations that support help around the serious matters addressed in the show.”

Last week, Car Seat Headrest – who contributed to the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack – criticised the show in a string of stinging tweets.