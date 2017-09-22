’15 to 1′ host William G Stewart has died, aged 84

He became a household name in 1988...

William G Stewart, the TV producer who became the host of quiz show 15 to 1, has died aged 84.

In a statement, his agent confirmed that the popular host had died “peacefully”, surrounded by his family.

“Sadly William G Stewart passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family after a brief illness”, a statement read.

After making his name as a Butlins Redcoat, Stewart went on to become a TV producer on shows including Bless This House and Love Thy Neighbour.

But he became a household name in 1988 when he began hosting 15 to 1, where he became known for his no-nonsense attitude during a 15 year tenure at the helm of the show.

Each episode of the quiz, which was described as one of the hardest on TV, would see contestants being given three “lives”, which they are at risk of losing for incorrect answers or hesitation.

Stewart had originally intended for Jonathan Ross to host the quiz show, but took on the role himself after failing to find anyone that he considered to be more suitable.

After coming off the air in 2003, 15 to 1 returned in 2013 for a celebrity special hosted by Adam Hillls, ahead of a full series being commissioned in 2014, hosted by Sandi Toksvig.

Paying tribute on Twitter, Toksvig hailed Stewart as a “consummate TV professional”.

“Sad news about William Gladstone Stewart. A lovely man, a consummate tv professional and of course, host of 15 to 1 long before I stepped up”, she wrote.

Hills tweeted : “Farewell to William G Stewart. Even if I had three feet, I’d never have filled his shoes.”