New ‘Prison Break’ trailer brings back Wentworth Miller’s Michael Scofield

The new 10-episode 'Prison Break' limited series is due to debut in April.

Fox has released a new trailer for its Prison Break revival series.

The two-minute teaser features the return of Wentworth Miller’s character Michael Scofield, who fans saw dying at the end of the original series. Watch below.

The new 10-episode Prison Break “limited series” is due to debut on US network Fox on April 4. There has been no news yet on a UK brodcaster or air date.

Wentworth Miller will be joined once again by fellow original cast members Dominic Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies, Robert Knepper, Paul Adelstein and Rockmond Dunbar.

Prison Break‘s creator Paul Scheuring has returned as writer-showrunner and filming took place in Vancouver as well as the Moroccan cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Ouarzazate. A shorter trailer for the new series was released last year.

When Fox commissioned the revival series in 2015, the network’s co-chairman Dana Walden said: “I would describe it as a bit of a sequel. It picks up the characters several years after we left them in the last season of the show.”

Asked how the revival would deal with the fact that Wentworth Miller’s character died at the end of the original series, Walden replied: “What [Paul] pitched to us was a very logical and believable – in the world of Prison Break – explanation for why our characters are alive and still moving around the world.”

Prison Break originally ran on Fox for four seasons between 2005 and 2009. The series revolved around two brothers played by Miller and Purcell: one sentenced to death for a crime he did commit, the other hatching an elaborate plan to help him escape from jail and clear his name.