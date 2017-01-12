‘Arrested Development’ producer gives update on new episodes

"All of the actors have agreed to do it," says producer Brian Grazer.

The mooted new season of Arrested Development is “really close” to happening, executive producer Brian Grazer has said.

Netflix revived the cult US comedy in 2015 for a belated fourth season. Though the reaction to the new episodes was mixed, Netflix and the show’s creator Mitch Hurwitz have both expressed a desire to bring it back.

“I think we’re really close to pulling it off finally,” Grazer told TheWrap yesterday (January 11). “All of the actors have agreed to do it and I think they’ve agreed to their compensation structure. That’s been the hardest – it’s all hard… But it should be happening soon.”

In September, Jessica Walter (who plays matriarch Lucille Bluth) said that the prospect of a fifth season of Arrested Development was “looking real good”, confirming that “everyone is on board.”

Talk of a fifth season grew last year, with Netflix boss Ted Sarandos saying in July that “it was only a matter of when” and series creator Mitch Hurwitz suggesting that production on new episodes could begin in early 2017.

Shortly beforehand, Hurwitz had given another update on the progress of a fifth season of Arrested Development.

“We’re very close,” he said in July. “It’s what we’re trying to accomplish. Several stories have already been broken and are ready to go. But just like last season, it’s up to figuring out how to work around the actors’ schedules.”