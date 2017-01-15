Watch Tina Fey make ‘Star Wars’ themed cameo on ‘SNL’

Felicity Jones was the guest host on the US TV show last night (January 14)

Tina Fey made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live last night (January 14).

The comedian and actor, who worked on the show early in her career, appeared as a Star Wars-based hologram during guest host Felicity Jones’ opening monologue.

“Oh my god, Tina Fey! You’re in a headscarf! Are you a Star Wars princess?” asked the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor when Fey turned up beside her.

“No, I just bought this at Eileen Fisher. They have amazing deals after the holidays,” replied Fey. She then went on to give Jones some advice about hosting the show, telling her to “go out there and do your best”. “Don’t worry about what the reviews say,” she added.

When Jones questioned whether the show gets reviewed, Fey replied: “Yes, way too much. Also, no matter how it goes, the President of the United States is going to say it’s sad and overrated. Yeah the President! It’s fine, no one cares.”

She ended the sketch with a note for Star Wars director J.J. Abrams. “Tell him I am technically available to act in films,” she told Jones.

Watch a clip of Fey’s cameo below, via USA Today.

Alec Baldwin also appeared on the show, once again reprising his role as Donald Trump. In the cold open, he took the opportunity to make a number of urination jokes, after it was alleged this week that the President-elect had paid Russian prostitutes to urinate on a hotel bed.

“” am not talking about the pee pee. Because it didn’t happen. And it wasn’t as cool as it sounds,” Baldwin said at one point.

“I am going to bring back a thick stream of jobs back to this country, the biggest, strongest, steadiest stream I’ve ever seen,” he continued. “This country will be literally showered with jobs, because I’m a major whiz at jobs. This will be a golden opportunity for me as president to make a big splash.

“Who’s with me? You’re in? Urine? Urine?”