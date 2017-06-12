He'll appear as 'Jarhead'

Adam Buxton has joined the reboot of iconic gameshow The Crystal Maze, and he’ll make regular cameo appearances throughout the series.

The comedian and podcast host will appear as Jarhead, who is tasked with providing a trio of riddles that contestants will have to solve in order to win an all important crystal in the Futuristic Zone.

He’ll feature throughout the series, which launches on Channel 4 at the end of this month with Richard Ayoade on hosting duties for the 20 episodes ordered by the channel.

Spaced actress Jessica Hynes is also set to appear as The Knight, who is responsible with guarding the show’s Medieval Zone.

Richard Ayoade was announced as the show’s Maze Master in January, taking over from Stephen Merchant who hosted a one-off special of the show for Stand Up To Cancer last year.

The original Crystal Maze series aired for 83 episodes between 1990 and 1995, with the first four series fronted by Richard O’Brien before Temple Tudor frontman Ed Tudor-Pole took over hosting duties.

The reboot comes after a immersive experience version of the show opened in London last year, with its popularity resulting in the development of a second location in Manchester which opened recently.

The Crystal Maze launches on Channel 4 at 9PM on Friday June 23.