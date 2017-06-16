She previously claimed that the number of deaths had been 'downplayed'

Lily Allen has revealed that she was dropped from ‘Newsnight’ after being booked to discuss the Grenfell Tower fire on the BBC show last night.

The singer was due to appear on the show only hours after she gave an impassioned interview to Jon Snow on Channel 4 News following the news that 17 people had died.

But shortly before broadcast, she announced that she had been replaced in favour of a council member.

“I’m sad to say @BBCNewsnight just cancelled me for tonight’s show. They have someone from the council coming on instead”, she wrote.

Earlier in the evening, Lily appeared on Channel 4 news and suggested to Jon Snow that the true number of fatalities was being ‘downplayed’.

“Once these people’s hope turns to anger they’ve got a real problem on their hands”, she said.

“I feel like the government are trying to micromanage people’s grief here, that’s what happened. I’ve never in my entire life seen an event like this where the death count has been played by the mainstream media.”

Speaking about the confirmed death toll, she added: “17? I’m sorry, I’m hearing from people that the figure is much closer to 150, and that many of those people are children. Those are off the record figures that I’m being given from policemen and firemen.”

